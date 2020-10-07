These Are the Rappers With Major Endorsement Deals in 2020

If there's one thing rappers know how to do, it's secure the bag. For years, members of the hip-hop community have dipped their toes into other industries that have become adjacent to rap music such as fashion, footwear as well as makeup and beauty. This year is no different. From Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, to Travis Scott and more, some of your favorite rhymers have landed major brand partnerships and endorsement deals thanks to their household names and popularity.

In August, Megan Thee Stallion shared the news of her partnership with Revlon as the company's newest global brand ambassador. "I feel proud," she told Allure magazine shortly after the announcement was made. "I've loved Revlon products since I was a kid, and the company has a history that's real close to my heart." She added, "To have the opportunity to be that role model and to champion real diversity is something that's real special to me. The whole concept of this campaign fits so well with the Hot Girl lifestyle; having fun, being confident, living your truth, and, most important, living boldly." Megan, who is known to do her own makeup for music videos, photo shoots and other occasions, made the announcement on Aug. 6.

Last month, Megan's "Wap" collaborator Cardi B announced that she's the new face of the Paris luxury fashion house Balenciaga, which was founded in 1917 by Basque designer Cristóbal Balenciaga. The Bronx native shared an image of herself on a billboard for the brand via Instagram, where she is seen wearing a black silk jumpsuit, designed by Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia. Cardi is lying in a grassy area surrounded by yellow children's toys while wearing the elegant ensemble. A white Balenciaga mini purse is propped a few feet away from her, serving as the perfect product placement. The actual enlarged ad is located in the City of Lights. Cardi says she's been on billboards in her hometown of New York City, but never Paris, France, so this is a pretty big deal.

Cardi and Megan aren't the only rappers to stack their money in ways other than penning rhymes. Travis Scott recently changed the fast-food game with his McDonald's deal. The Houston rhymer teamed up with the Mickey D's and launched his very own Travis Scott meal, which is comprised of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, three pieces of Applewood bacon, a medium size fries with barbecue sauce to tip and a Sprite. Along with the $6 meal, La Flame also released an extensive merch collection, which sold out immediately.

Take a look below to find other rappers who have been getting major checks cut in different industries in 2020.