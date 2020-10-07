These Are the Rappers With Major Endorsement Deals in 2020
If there's one thing rappers know how to do, it's secure the bag. For years, members of the hip-hop community have dipped their toes into other industries that have become adjacent to rap music such as fashion, footwear as well as makeup and beauty. This year is no different. From Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, to Travis Scott and more, some of your favorite rhymers have landed major brand partnerships and endorsement deals thanks to their household names and popularity.
In August, Megan Thee Stallion shared the news of her partnership with Revlon as the company's newest global brand ambassador. "I feel proud," she told Allure magazine shortly after the announcement was made. "I've loved Revlon products since I was a kid, and the company has a history that's real close to my heart." She added, "To have the opportunity to be that role model and to champion real diversity is something that's real special to me. The whole concept of this campaign fits so well with the Hot Girl lifestyle; having fun, being confident, living your truth, and, most important, living boldly." Megan, who is known to do her own makeup for music videos, photo shoots and other occasions, made the announcement on Aug. 6.
Last month, Megan's "Wap" collaborator Cardi B announced that she's the new face of the Paris luxury fashion house Balenciaga, which was founded in 1917 by Basque designer Cristóbal Balenciaga. The Bronx native shared an image of herself on a billboard for the brand via Instagram, where she is seen wearing a black silk jumpsuit, designed by Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia. Cardi is lying in a grassy area surrounded by yellow children's toys while wearing the elegant ensemble. A white Balenciaga mini purse is propped a few feet away from her, serving as the perfect product placement. The actual enlarged ad is located in the City of Lights. Cardi says she's been on billboards in her hometown of New York City, but never Paris, France, so this is a pretty big deal.
Cardi and Megan aren't the only rappers to stack their money in ways other than penning rhymes. Travis Scott recently changed the fast-food game with his McDonald's deal. The Houston rhymer teamed up with the Mickey D's and launched his very own Travis Scott meal, which is comprised of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, three pieces of Applewood bacon, a medium size fries with barbecue sauce to tip and a Sprite. Along with the $6 meal, La Flame also released an extensive merch collection, which sold out immediately.
Take a look below to find other rappers who have been getting major checks cut in different industries in 2020.
Cardi B and Balenciaga
In September, Cardi B announced her fall/winter 2020 campaign for Paris-based luxury brand Balenciaga. The billboard for the partnership is placed on the side of the world's largest art museum: The Lourve in Paris. According to CR Fashion Book, the ad was photographed by Cardi herself in Los Angeles amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Megan Thee Stallion and Revlon
Megan Thee Stallion is a beast when it comes to beating her face and it looks like beauty brands are noticing. In the beginning of August, Megan announced that she is the new face of Revlon cosmetics brand.
"I’ve always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level," she said in a statement. "To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women."
Megan Thee Stallion and Coach
Although Megan Thee Stallion inked her first-ever fashion deal with Coach in November of 2019, she posed for the campaign back in August of this year. She's donned quite a few looks for the brand, including wearing a denim ensemble and a matching Coach monogram purse.
Travis Scott and McDonald's
On Sept. 8, Travis Scott's highly anticipated collaboration with McDonald's arrived. The special meal, which is named after the Houston rapper, consists of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, bacon and crisp lettuce; medium fries with BBQ Sauce to dip, and a Sprite.
In addition to the meal, La Flame launched three merchandise collections comprised of hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, rugs, pillows, keychains, hats and more, which are currently sold out.
There is also a Travis Scott action figure that Mickey D's created to give to fives lucky winners.
Travis Scott and Fortnite
Travis Scott informed fans that he and his Cactus Jack crew were teaming up with the online gaming company Fortnite for a virtual performance. The April 23 event, which was titled Astronomical, took place within the actual game. Fans across the world were able to participate in the one-of-a-kind experience, which broke Fortnite's record with 12.3 million viewers. Along with the virtual concert, La Flame also premiered a new song in the game called "The Scotts" with Kid Cudi.
Fivio Foreign, Rapsody and MCM
Misa Hylton, longtime celebrity stylist and global creative partner for MCM, officially announced the release of the brand's The Remix Shop in October. The line features Rapsody, who is often style by Hylton, and 2020 XXL Freshman Fivio Foreign alongside singer Mary J. Blige in the campaign ads.
J. Cole and Puma
J. Cole shared the news of his multi-year partnership deal with Puma back in February.
"Cole’s involved in product creation, marketing campaigns and cultural guidance," Adam Petrick, Puma's global director of brand and marketings said in a statement. "He is going to be a key player in many of the things we do at Puma moving forward and we’re excited to work with him not only on a product level but even more importantly as one of our athletes. Cole sits at the intersection of music and sport and represents everything that PUMA stands for as a brand.”
In addition to the deal, Cole released his very own RS-Dreamer sneaker in July. As expected, the kicks sold out immediately. The shoe, which retails for $130, initially came out in the 1980s.
Lil Yachty and Burger King
Awards show season placed an emphasis on creativity thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. For the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, part of the event was held as a virtual reality experience with Lil Yachty and Burger King. For the VR experience, fans watching from home were given instructions to scan a quick response (QR) code on their smart phones, which activated an augmented reality (AR) experience. There, users saw different versions of the Burger King mascot and Lil Yachty, who was given a Burger Fire Medallion.
Gucci Mane and Gucci
Last October, Gucci Mane announced his collaboration with luxury brand Gucci's 2020 Cruise Campaign. Although the news was made public nearly a year ago, the ATL native will be featured in pieces designed by Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele for 2020.
Snoop Dogg and Corona
Snoop Dogg joined the Las Vida Mas Fina campaign for Corona beer. The announcement was made back in March of this year. The West Coast MC was part of the 15 and 20-second ads playing during this year's NBA playoffs.
Kanye West and Gap
In June, Kanye West announced his 10-year deal with Gap clothing brand. The collection, which is called Yeezy Gap, will be available online and in stores in the first half of 2021. The collaboration will include basic clothing for men, women and kids at reasonable prices.
24kGoldn and Visa
In September, 2020 XXL Freshman 24kGoldn teamed up with American multinational financial services corporation Visa to promote supporting small Black-owned businesses.
Bia and Sean John x Missguided
Bia is now serving face for U.K.-based brand Missguided's collaborative collection with Diddy's Sean John streetwear brand. The 114-piece collection that was inspired by hip-hop was made available on Sept. 29 and can be purchased on Missguided's website.
"I think the Sean John and Missguided partnership is brilliant and so classic,” Bia said in a statement. “It is a collection that I feel comfortable in and confident wearing. This shoot was so fun and natural."
Big Sean and Budweiser
In honor of Big Sean's Detroit 2 album, he partnered up with Budweiser beer company. The former 2010 XXL Freshman's face is featured on 25-ounce cans of the alcoholic beverage made available on Sept. 28 for a limited time. Sean initially teased the collaborative effort in August.