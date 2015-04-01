29 Rappers’ Daughters Who Have Creative Names

With every passing year, it seems more and more rappers are bestowing large-than-life names on their kids. Especially when it comes to their daughters. After combining their affectionate and inventive sides, hardcore rhymesters get cutely creative with their baby girls' names. It’s obvious these artists never looked in a baby name book.

For instance, in April of 2012, fans presumed that Jay-Z and Beyoncé's daughter's name, Blue Ivy, was named after Rebecca Solnit's poem Field Guide to Getting Lost once Bey shared it on her website. Similarly, in January of 2020, Kim Kardashian revealed the inspo behind her and Kanye West's daughter, North West, on an episode of Kylie Jenner's Get Ready With Us: Kim and Kylie. According to the SKIMS founder, the now-divorced couple created it after Jay Leno recommended the moniker for their 10-year-old child as a joke.

Nick Cannon, on the other hand, told The Shade Room on March 20 that his daughter Beautiful Zepplin was named after her attributes. Beautiful's mother, Abby De La Rosa, added Zepplin to keep up with a tradition of naming her children with Z names.

Other artists who have created authentic names for their children include Lil Kim, Chris Brown and T.I., who've made ones fitting for their princesses. Some monikers even take inspo from the solar system. For example, Jay Electronica and Erykah Badu's daughter is named after the fourth planet from the sun: Mars Merkaba. Meanwhile, Wale and Chloe Alexis named their little one Zyla Moon.

Take a look at 29 rappers who have created unique names for their daughters below.