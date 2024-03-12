Def Jam Rapper Boss, Known for Her Born Gangstaz Album, Dead at 54

Rapper Bo$$ has passed away at the reported age of 54 following a lengthy health battle.

Bo$$ Dies Following Health Battle

On Monday (March 11), reports surfaced in the hip-hop community that 1990's rapper Bo$$ had passed away. Her former record label, Def Jam Recordings, confirmed the passing in an Instagram post on Tuesday (March 12).

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lichelle Marie Laws (Bo$$)," the label's account captioned a photo of the late rapper. "Bo$$ will be remembered as a pioneer in hip hop, being one of the first female rappers signed to Def Jam in the early 1990’s. We extend our prayers and condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Bo$$ was one of the first female rap artists signed to Def Jam—Nikki D was the first. She released her debut album, Born Gangstaz, in 1993. The album features her breakout single "Deeper," which peaked at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That would be her only album. She released the mixtapes The Six Million Dollar Mixtape and Doin Everythang in 2004 and 2008, respectively.

Bo$$ was going through major health issues in recent years. In 2021, she set up a GoFundMe page to help pay her medical bills. She was seeking a new kidney after suffering from renal disease in 2011. In 2017, she suffered from a stroke.

Rappers Pay Homage to Bo$$

Multiple rappers have paid homage to Bo$$ on social media in the wake of news of her passing.

Bun B posted a photo of Bo$$ on Instagram and captioned the pic, "Rest in peace to my big sis Lichelle Laws AKA Boss. One of the best female MCs and a dear friend. Give Rick Royal a hug for me. Long Live The Org!"

DJ Premier also acknowledged the Detroit rapper's death in a heartfelt IG post.

"Damn! R.I.P. BO$$. Condolences to your family...SALUTE DETROIT! We did a dope 'Deeper Rmx' @defjamnever released. Back in 1993 she came to D & D and recut her vocals to my beat. It was so RAW. We had a good session drinking 40's, puffin Lah and vibing. Can someone at Def Jam find that in the Vaults? I want a copy of that Remix.

Sleep Peacefully Queen. S**t was mad real."

See Def Jam's statement about Bo$$'s death and watch her "Deeper" video below.

