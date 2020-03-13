YNW Melly Drops “Suicidal (Remix)” With Juice Wrld: Listen

YNW Melly's Juice Wrld-featured "Suicidal (Remix)" is officially here.

At midnight on Friday (March 13), Melly unloaded the track, which arrives more than three months after Juice's untimely death of an accidental drug overdose. Melly first announced the remix through an Instagram post. "FRIDAY SUICIDAL REMIX @juicewrld999 💔🌎," he wrote in the caption for the post, which includes cartoon artwork for the song.

On the track, Melly and Juice croon on about broken love. "Sippin' on this Hennesey, thought you were my friend/Now you turn into my enemy, here we go again/Love is like money, how it's blowing in the wind," Juice sings on the track.

For his part, Melly echos those sentiments with lyrics that emit emotional strain. "I thought that we were meant to be/You took my heart and made it bleed I gave you all my ecstasy I know you'll be the death of me/Left lipstick on my Hennessy/Felt like you took my soul from me You gave me all your ecstasy I thought that we were meant to be," he belts out on the Melly Vs. Melvin track.

The release of Melly's new remix arrives just over a year after he was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder. At press time, no bond has been set and he is still awaiting trial.

Check out the new song for yourself below.