On Friday morning (Jan. 17), Eminem just dropped a surprise album that is sure to have people talking for a while. One of the songs that jumpstarted conversations surrounding the new project is "Unaccommodating," a Young M.A-featured track on which the Detroit rapper makes light of the tragic bombing of an Ariana Grande concert nearly three years ago.

For the track, which appears on his newly released LP, Music to Be Murdered By, Em unloads his typical multi-syllable rhyme schemes and addresses his beef with Machine Gun Kelly before he makes the incendiary reference.

"But I'm contemplating yelling 'Bombs away' on the game/Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting," Em raps on the track.

Predictably, those bars about the incident, which took place at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, U.K. on May 22, 2017, have earned the 47-year-old rapper a lot of criticism.

"(TW) Eminem really said in his new song 'unaccommodating' the lyrics 'bombs away like I'm at an ariana grande concert' and proceeded after with gunshots/explosions mocking manchester.. i am disgusted how did he or his team think this was okay? he's trash," wrote one Twitter user.

"Eminem, no. Just no," began another. "Who do you think you are to release this song? What made it seem right to write a lyric like this about Manchester? You have no idea what Ariana Grande went through. I’m absolutely disgusted."

This isn't the first time Eminem's made light of mass murder in his songs. In 2003, he famously referenced 9/11 on 50 Cent's Get Rich Or Die Tryin' track "Patiently Waiting."

“Shit, what you know about death threats, cause I get a lot/Shady Records was 80 seconds away from The Towers/Some cowards fucked with the wrong building/They meant to hit ours,” Em rapped on the song.

At press time, Grande hasn't responded to the song. See the reactions to the lyrics below.