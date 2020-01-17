Eminem Drops Surprise Album Music to Be Murdered By: Listen

Eminem is back.

Following whispers he may be dropping a new album, Slim returns with a new LP called Music to Be Murdered By on Friday (Jan. 17). Em's latest features 20 songs with guest appearances from Juice Wrld, Anderson .Paak, Young M.A, Royce 5'9," Black Thought, Q-Tip and more.

The new album is the follow-up to his previous project Kamikaze, which was released last August with no prior notice and featured Joyner Lucas, Royce 5'9" and Jessie Reyez.

There have been signs that a new album from the Detroit rap god was afoot for a little while. 50 Cent has been hinting that new Em music was on the way since September. A month prior to that, Eminem got fans riled up and expecting new tunes following a cryptic tweet he put out after trading shots with Brand Nubian rapper Lord Jamar.

Eminem’s new project comes after getting hit with a trifecta of diss tracks from Nick Cannon in 2019. After Shady recently rehashed a decade-old beef by dissing Nick on the Fat Joe song "Lord Above," Cannon fired back with three diss tracks: “The Invitation,” “Pray for Him” and “Canceled: Invitation.” He recently added another for good measure.

Em had yet to respond on wax, seemingly strategically using Twitter to send his first shot. Now, with all eyes on him, Slim Shady is beginning the year with a bang.

You can stream/download Eminem's new album below.

Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By Album Tracklist

1. "Premonition (Intro)"

2. "Unaccommodating" featuring Young M.A

3. "You Gon' Learn" featuring Royce 5'9" and White Gold

4. "Alfred (Interlude)"

5. "Those Kinda Nights" featuring Ed Sheeran

6. "In Too Deep"

7. "Godzilla" featuring Juice Wrld

8. "Darkness"

9. "Leaving Heaven" featuring Skylar Grey

10. "Yah Yah" featuring Royce 5'9", Black Thought, Q-Tip and Denaun

11. "Stepdad (Intro)"

12. "Stepdad"

13. "Marsh"

14. "Never Love Again"

15. "Little Engine"

16. "Lock It Up" featuring Anderson .Paak

17. "Farewell"

18. "No Regrets" featuring Don Toliver

19. "I Will" featuring KXNG Crooked, Royce 5'9" and Joell Ortiz

20. "Alfred (Outro)"

Shady / Aftermath / Interscope