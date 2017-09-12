Listen to Quavo’s New Solo Song “Stars in the Ceiling”

Migos dropped their latest album Culture way back in January, and while we patiently wait for Culture 2, we just got gifted with a brand new solo Quavo song. Listen to "Stars in the Ceiling" below.

The track, produced by Zaytoven, has a loose structure, and it almost sounds like Quavo might have freestyled the entire thing.

There's no telling whether the song is a loosie or if it'll end up on a project, but Quality Control, the label Migos are signed to, is prepping a QC compilation soon featuring new music from the ATL group, Lil Yachty and other members of the label's roster, so this might be on there.

A little while ago, Offset, who's been murdering guest verses at an insane rate, said we can expect Culture 2 to drop in October. In the meantime, watch the video for "Too Hotty" off the upcoming QC compilation.

As for whether any of the Migos will be dropping solo projects, it looks like it's quiet for that. When we spoke to OG Parker, one of Migos' main producers, earlier this year, he said none of the members are planning any solo projects.

