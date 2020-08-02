The New York Police Department reportedly questioned Pop Smoke about two shootings in New York in the months leading up to his death.

On Sunday (Aug. 2), the New York Post ran an article that detailed the Woo's interaction with authorities surrounding the two incidents. According to their report, Pop was interrogated about a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn in June of 2019, while he was in custody for an alleged stolen Rolls-Royce. A source said they had reason to question Pop about the incident because investigators had video that placed the rapper at the scene of the crime driving a car in reverse.

Pop was also reportedly asked to give up information about Brooklyn’s 823 Crips set. However, according to the late rapper's lawyer, Peter Frankel, Pop refused to divulge any info even after being threatened with federal charges.

“Any conversation with Pop about cooperation was a very short one. It’s something he would never entertain doing,” Frankel told the paper. “They hoped the force of the federal indictment would persuade him to cooperate—meet and speak with them.”

“It’s not uncommon for the federal government to become involved in an investigation when they believe that doing so will help them in a way a state court prosecution may not be able to do,” Frankel added.

On another occasion, authorities requested information from Pop about another non-fatal shooting that occurred in Jamaica, Queens on Jan. 4. They didn't get any cooperation from the rapper on that incident either. XXL has reached out to Pop Smoke's team for comment.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion in February in Los Angeles. In April, his stolen vehicle charges were dismissed following his murder. Last month, five people were arrested in connection with the rapper's death. The arrests happened just a week after Pop's posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, was released.