PnB Rock, Asian Da Brat, Styles P and More: New Projects This Week

Summer is right around the corner and here are a few new releases to help heat up your playlists.

There are two sides to every story. PnB Rock puts his past as a trapper and his current status as a hitmaker on full display with his new album, TrapStar Turnt PopStar. For the follow-up to his Catch These Vibes debut, the 2017 XXL Freshman splits his time between his street-geared raps and his pop-friendly sensibilities. Highlights from the album are guest appearances from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Diplo, Tory Lanez, Tee Grizzley and Quavo as well as the Lil Skies-featured anthem “I Like Girls” and “Middle Child” with XXXTentacion.

Asian Da Brat wants it to be known that she can’t be messed with. The artist formerly known as Asian Doll looks to prove her point with the new mixtape, Unfuccwitable. Several guest contributions appear throughout the 14-song mixtape, which houses the recently released SKBeatts-produced single “Tweakin.” Catch the First Lady of Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo Records imprint next weekend when she hits the Rolling Loud Miami stage.

Yonkers, N.Y. rap vet Styles P had a big year in 2018, as he delivered three projects including the collab offering Beloved with Dave East. The Lox member comes through with his latest album, S.P. the GOAT: Ghost of All Time, a 12-song project featuring Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, Lil Fame of M.O.P. and more.

If you're in need of some fresh tunes, check out the latest projects from PnB Rock, Styles P and Asian Da Brat, as well as Alchemist, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Rico Recklezz, Blac Youngsta and more.