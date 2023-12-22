Playboi Carti’s Used Lollipop From ‘2024’ Video for Sale on eBay

Playboi Carti's alleged used lollipop from his recent "2024" video is being sold on eBay.

Used Playboi Carti Lollipop for Sale

On Wednesday (Dec. 20), an eBay listing titled "Playboi Carti Lollipop From The '2024' Video" popped up on the popular e-commerce platform. The used confection, which has a cameo in the visual, was reportedly found on the ground at the location of the rapper's music video shoot.

"After seeing how eager fans are for a piece of Playboi Carti, me and my team decided to head to the location of the video '2024' by Playboi Carti," the description for the item reads. "Shot at the Valero Gas station off 3500 Ashford Dunwoody in Brookhaven, Georgia. After spending 6 hours from 5:00am to 12:00pm hunting for any Playboi Carti’s belonging. My best friend Jeff found the famous Blue raspberry blow pop!! After shooting the video, it appears Carti decided to throw his lollipop near these bushes a few feet away."

As of press time, the sucker has two bids, with an asking price of $40.

Grass From "2024" Video for Sale on eBay

The lollipop is the second item featured in Carti's new video to find itself on eBay. Earlier this week, a bag of grass and twigs featured in the background of the video was also listed on the site for $10,100.

Playboi Carti hype is at an all-time high as he preps the release of his new album, which is reportedly slated to drop in January.

See the lollipop featured in Playboi Carti's "2024" video that is available on eBay below.

