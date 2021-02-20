Man Confronts Playboi Carti on the Street, Carti Claims He Knocked Out the Man – Watch

Playboi Carti recently got into a verbal altercation with a man that apparently turned physical and the incident was caught on camera.

On Saturday (Feb. 20), video surfaced online of Carti, who appears to be standing outside of a building, being called out by a man who is recording the entire encounter.

"You a pussy, nigga. You a pussy," the man yells before Carti confronts him.

Carti then appears to reach into his back pocket as if he may have a weapon.

"What you gon' shoot me?" the man questions.

Seemingly confused by the man's tirade, Carti questions him. "What you pulling out the phone for?" Carti responds, clearly agitated. "I'm saying, I don't know you."

From there, the man continues to berate the rapper. "Put the pistol down and fight me, nigga," he yells.

Following their back -and-forth, Carti questions someone off camera, and asks them if the person that confronted Carti is his or her brother while the man continues to threaten Carti. Finally, the point of the kerfuffle is addressed. The man accuses Carti of putting his hands on his sister, which the Whole Lotta Red rapper denies.

After more back-and-forth, someone appears to strike the man who is threatening Carti, though it is unclear who dealt the blow. Shortly afterward, the video cuts off.

Carti appeared to address the situation on Twitter on Saturday. According to the elusive rapper, he is the one who hit the man. "i KnOck br0 oUT. hE WAS bEInG TOo cRAZY!" Carti tweeted.

After putting out his highly-anticipated Whole Lotta Red album in December, Carti is reportedly prepping a deluxe version of the polarizing album.