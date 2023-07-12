Playboi Carti Announces Antagonist Tour Dates With Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang
Playboi Carti is taking his show on the road. The Whole Lotta Red rapper just announced he will be embarking on the Antagonist Tour this fall along with his Opium artists Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang.
On Wednesday (July 12), Playboi Carti revealed he will be heading out on his first headlining tour in two years when he hits the road on his Antagonist Tour. The "Magnolia" rapper will being making 38 stops on the tour, which will touch down in major cities in the North America and Europe. The tour begins on Sept. 6 in Denver, and will make stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Boston, New York, Atlanta, London, Amsterdam and more, before closing out on Dec. 4 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Pre-sale tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at playboicarti.com. Public-sale tickets start July 14 at noon.
Hip-Hop Tours
Many rappers are hitting the road on majors tours this year. Drake and 21 Savage are currently on the It's All a Blur Tour. Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert and more have also announced upcoming tours.
Check out the dates for Playboi Carti's new tour below.
Sept. 6 - Denver - Ball Arena
Sept. 8 - Salt Lake City - Delta Center
Sept. 9 - Las Vegas - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 12 - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 13 - Portland, Ore. - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sept. 15 - Sacramento, Calif. - Golden 1 Center
Sept. 16 - San Francisco - Chase Center*~
Sept. 17 - San Diego - Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sept. 20 - Los Angeles - Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 23 - Glendale, Ariz. - Desert Diamond Arena
Sept. 26 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center
Sept. 27 - Houston - Toyota Center
Sept. 28 - Dallas - American Airlines Center
Sept. 30 - Kansas City, Mo. - T-Mobile Center
Oct. 1 - Minneapolis - Target Center
Oct. 2 - Chicago - United Center*
Oct. 4 - Detroit - Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 5 - Columbus, Ohio - Schottenstein Center
Oct. 6 - Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 7 - Boston - TD Garden
Oct. 9 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Oct. 11 - New York - Madison Square Garden
Oct. 13 - Pittsburgh - PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 14 - Indianapolis - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 15 - Cleveland - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Oct. 17 - Raleigh, N.C. - PNC Arena
Oct. 18 - Charlotte, N.C. - Spectrum Center
Oct. 20 - Atlanta - State Farm Arena
Nov. 19 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
Nov. 21 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
Nov. 22 - London, UK - The O2
Nov. 24 - Brussels, BE - Forest National
Nov. 25 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
Nov. 27 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
Nov. 29 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
Nov. 30 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
Dec. 2 - Paris, FR - AccorHotels Arena
Dec. 4 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena