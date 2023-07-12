Playboi Carti Announces Antagonist Tour Dates With Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang

Playboi Carti is taking his show on the road. The Whole Lotta Red rapper just announced he will be embarking on the Antagonist Tour this fall along with his Opium artists Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang.

Playboi Carti Announces Antagonist Tour

On Wednesday (July 12), Playboi Carti revealed he will be heading out on his first headlining tour in two years when he hits the road on his Antagonist Tour. The "Magnolia" rapper will being making 38 stops on the tour, which will touch down in major cities in the North America and Europe. The tour begins on Sept. 6 in Denver, and will make stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Boston, New York, Atlanta, London, Amsterdam and more, before closing out on Dec. 4 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at playboicarti.com. Public-sale tickets start July 14 at noon.

Hip-Hop Tours

Many rappers are hitting the road on majors tours this year. Drake and 21 Savage are currently on the It's All a Blur Tour. Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert and more have also announced upcoming tours.

Check out the dates for Playboi Carti's new tour below.

Sept. 6 - Denver - Ball Arena

Sept. 8 - Salt Lake City - Delta Center

Sept. 9 - Las Vegas - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 12 - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 13 - Portland, Ore. - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 15 - Sacramento, Calif. - Golden 1 Center

Sept. 16 - San Francisco - Chase Center*~

Sept. 17 - San Diego - Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sept. 20 - Los Angeles - Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 23 - Glendale, Ariz. - Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 26 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center

Sept. 27 - Houston - Toyota Center

Sept. 28 - Dallas - American Airlines Center

Sept. 30 - Kansas City, Mo. - T-Mobile Center

Oct. 1 - Minneapolis - Target Center

Oct. 2 - Chicago - United Center*

Oct. 4 - Detroit - Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 5 - Columbus, Ohio - Schottenstein Center

Oct. 6 - Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 7 - Boston - TD Garden

Oct. 9 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Oct. 11 - New York - Madison Square Garden

Oct. 13 - Pittsburgh - PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 14 - Indianapolis - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 15 - Cleveland - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Oct. 17 - Raleigh, N.C. - PNC Arena

Oct. 18 - Charlotte, N.C. - Spectrum Center

Oct. 20 - Atlanta - State Farm Arena

Nov. 19 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

Nov. 21 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Nov. 22 - London, UK - The O2

Nov. 24 - Brussels, BE - Forest National

Nov. 25 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

Nov. 27 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

Nov. 29 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

Nov. 30 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec. 2 - Paris, FR - AccorHotels Arena

Dec. 4 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena