Pharrell Isn’t Bothered That Drake Claimed He Melted P’s Old Jewelry After Buying It

Pharrell is unbothered about Drake claiming he melted Skateboard P's old jewelry after buying it at auction.

Pharrell Reacts to Drake Lyrics

On Wednesday (Nov. 13), GQ magazine dubbed the superproducer Designer of the Year and debuted a new interview with the Virginia multihypenate. At one point, P is asked about Drake claiming he melted down Pharrell's old jewelry that Drake bought at auction on Travis Scott's Utopia song "Meltdown." Pharrell said he initially didn't think anything of Drizzy purchasing over $2 million worth of the pieces he put on auction in October of 2022.

"Because I think beyond all of the on-goings, at the heart of all of it, he’s a fan of music," Pharrell said. "He’s a fan of the history of what it is, and I happen to be a part of that, and those artifacts are a part of it."

Even after he heard Drake's line on "Meltdown," P said he was not struck by the lyric because he's detached himself from the bling.

"I guess some things are not for me to understand," Pharrell added. "When you let things go, a huge part of it is actually letting go. Not just of the physical item, but letting go of your connection to what it’s supposed to mean, or the memory. You’re literally letting them go. That was the purpose. It’s like when people sell something and they go, 'I just want to make sure you take care of it because this is my baby.' And I’m like, 'No, no, no.” This is not my baby. That’s why I’m letting it go."

Drake Uses Pharrell's Old Jewelry in Beef

After Pharrell put the Jacob & Co.-produced pieces up for auction in October of 2022, Drake purchased a number of the pieces and later flossed them in his "Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin" music video last January. When Drake appeared on Travis Scott's track "Meltdown" last July, he appeared to egg on his beef with Pusha T and diss Pharrell with the lines: "I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss, give a f** about all that heritage sh*t/Since V [Virgil] not around, the members done hung up the Louie they not even wearing the sh*t."

However, this past May, Drake dropped the "Family Matters" music video, which features a man wearing all the untampered jewelry. "You wanna take up for Pharrell, then come get his legacy out of my house," Drake raps on the song.

