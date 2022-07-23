Video Shows Person Who Threw Bottle That Made Kid Cudi Leave Rolling Loud Performance – Watch

UPDATE (July 23):

Organizers of the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival has issued a statement to XXL regarding Kid Cudi abruptly ending his performance after people started throwing objects at him onstage. It reads:

"Rolling Loud is a family. Our fans, the artists, and everyone involved need to look out for each other. Share the love and be respectful to everyone."

"We love you, Cudi. Please take care of each other and let’s have an amazing day 2!" - Rolling Loud

ORIGINAL STORY:

After Kid Cudi stormed off stage during his Rolling Loud set in Miami after people in the audience kept pelting him with objects, a video has surfaced of the person who allegedly threw the bottle that made the Cleveland rapper leave his performance.

On Saturday morning (July 23), a user posted a video on the r/playboicarti page via Reddit of a person who allegedly threw the bottle at Kid Cudi that made him walk off stage during his 2022 Rolling Loud Miami performance on Friday night (July 22). The clip begins after Cudder warned fans not to throw any more objects onstage. The person briefly aims and hurls some type of bottle that nearly hits Cudi.

The "Day 'N' Night" rapper responded by dropping his microphone and walking off stage. The offending video is captioned, “Ain’t No Way...made Cudi walk off stage” along with a skull emoji to represent he’s dead from laughter. Watch it below at the bottom of this post.

Clearly, this wasn't a laughing matter for Kid Cudi.

As previously reported, Cudi was tapped to headline the first day of Rolling Loud's annual Miami festival after replacing Kanye West who dropped out earlier this week for unknown reasons.

The show was going smoothly until Cudi was hit in the face with an apparent bottle. That’s when he gave fans an ultimatum.

"I will fucking leave. If I get hit with one more fucking thing—if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving. Don’t fuck with me,” he warned attendees.

Seconds later, another object was hurtled toward the stage, to which Cudi dropped his mic and left the stage amid some booing from the crowd.

Watch Video of Person Throwing Bottle That Hit Kid Cudi