Video Shows OhGeesy Involved In Brawl, Shots Fired

A shocking video has surfaced showing OhGeesy in a wild brawl when suddenly gunshots rang out during the melee.

On Saturday (Nov. 26), Twitter user @NewWestCoastTV1 posted a video featuring OhGeesy involved in an altercation with several people outside of a venue. In the clip, a person is filming the Shoreline Mafia member, dressed in all-white, getting caught up in a wild brawl and stumbles to the ground. Suddenly, gunshots rang out and the camera guy runs away frantically from the scene. Several more shots are fired, and screams from a woman are heard before the video ends.

There's no word on what caused the altercation to pop off in the first place. Thankfully, OhGeesy wasn't hurt in the incident. It's unclear if anyone else suffered injuries in the melee.

XXL has reached out to OhGeesy's reps for comment.

Interestingly, today (Nov. 27) is OhGeesy's 29th birthday. The "Get Fly" rapper jumped on his Twitter account and reshared people's B-Day salutes to him. OhGeesy also tweeted his plans on having a celebratory day.

"Fresh like the 1st day of school," he wrote, adding, "U gotta kno I’m finna make a movie today [popcorn emoji]."

Ohgeesy also tweeted that he's going to celebrate his birthday in honor of his deceased friends.

"Ima go up for all my niggas that’s restin in peace today ! I love Yal I miss y’all ! I gotta celebrate this life every chance I get ! Thank you GOD ! [world emoji] [blue heart emoji]" he typed.

Happy Birthday to OhGeesy. Hopefully, he is counting his blessings.

Watch the OhGeesy Altercation, Shot Fired Video Below