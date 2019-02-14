Offset is finally one step closer to dropping his debut solo album. Today (Feb. 14), the Migos rapper delivers his first-ever solo record "Red Room," which is the first single from his upcoming debut solo LP.

Produced by Metro Boomin, "Red Room" finds 'Set reflecting on his family's past struggles while embracing how he's overcome it all to be successful in the music industry.

"I'm a maniac go crazy for the cash (Hey, crazy)/Green Lamborghini, paper tags (Skrrt)/Ridin' through the city, 30 mags (Brrt, bow)/Niggas snitchin', they the police with no badge (Woo, woo, woo)/How I grew up, my momma was my dad (Momma, huh)/So when I blew up I put her in a pad (Mansion)" Offset raps in the chorus.

The song comes with an accompanying cinematic visual that takes us back to Offset's life before the fame. Directed by Aisultan Seitov, the video opens with the Georgia native in an ominous red room surrounded by lit candles. It looks as though he's about to pull off some demonic ceremony to spite his enemies before the video segues into flashbacks of 'Set's early beginnings.

"I been crossed out by my own brother (Woo, woo)/Ain't no rules in the street don't trust 'em, Ran it up and I had to go buss it/Police 'bout to kick the door now we gotta flush it, Ridin' on the back streets thinkin' 'bout my brother/Prayin' that he come home to his loving mother, Can't believe it that I got it all out the gutter," Offset rhymes.

The title of Offset's album hasn't been confirmed, however the father of Kulture is gearing up to drop his solo LP on Feb. 22 along with a documentary, which shows his wife Cardi B giving birth to their daughter Kulture.

Watch the video for Offset's song "Red Room" below.