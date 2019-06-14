Offset Says Rappers Should Thank Migos for Creating Their Sound

Migos have certainly made a name for themselves in the rap game. But Offset recently made a bold claim that has fans debating on social media.

On Thursday (June 13), Offset hopped on his Instagram page to commemorate the sixth anniversary of Migos' debut Quality Control mixtape, Y.R.N (Young Rich Niggas). In the post, the 27-year-old rapper shared the illustrated cover art of the trio’s project. In the caption, Offset wrote in all caps:

"SIX YEARS LATER AND WE CHANGED THE GAME ALL YOUR FAVORITE ARTIST SOUND LIKE MIGOS LETS GO BACK AND SEE YOUR CADENCE IN 2013 I CHALLENGE ANY ARTIST TO PLAY THEY MUSIC FROM 2013 and PLAY THEY MUSIC NOW. YOUR SOUND IS NOW MIGOS SOUND IN 2013 I SAY THIS VERY HUMBLE BUT ITS TRUE SO STOP SAYING U MADE WORDS UP AND ALL THAT WE MADE YOUR SOUND CRAZY !!!!! DO YOUR RESEARCH!!! WE MADE IT POSSIBLE FOR ALOT OF YOU GUYS TO HAVE LIFE IN THIS GAME THANK US ON OUR ANNIVERSARY."

Offset's comments have stirred up a debate among rap fans on Twitter. Some agreed with his statement, while others think that the Migos are a facsimile of Lil Wayne, Three Six Mafia and other rappers who came before them.

"I really don’t understand how Offset believes they created everybody’s sound after 2013. Most of these newbies sound like Wayne... if we really being technical," wrote one fan. Another person tweeted, "Offset aint lying. A lot of rappers switched up their flow after the migos came out."

Check Offset's post, as well as fans' reactions to it below.