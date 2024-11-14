Offset and French Rapper Gazo Get Into Fight, Security Holds Offset Back

Offset recently got into a fight with French rapper Gazo and the wild scene was captured on camera.

Offset and Gazo's Crews Clash

On Thursday (Nov. 14), The Shade Room obtained video of the incident, which can be viewed below. In the clip, the former Migos member can be seen standing next to what appears to be a Sprinter van. Several men are surrounding the rapper, reportedly including Gazo, and an argument ensues. It is unclear what the heated dispute is over. However, Offset is being held back by a security guard.

At one point, Offset lashes out and pushes someone from Gazo's team. A short time later, tempers flare and several people from both camps begin throwing punches. Meanwhile, Offset tries to get involved but is being restrained by security while protesting.

"Let me go!" Offset yells. "He swinging on my people!"

Things die down, but Offset is still seething. He steps up and kicks someone and another mini melee breaks out. The same security guard grabs Offset and pushes him toward a nearby store where the occupants are reluctant to let them in.

They finally open the door and let Offset and his team in but there is still chaos going on nearby. The clip ends shortly after a woman who appears to be with Offset's camp is pushed to the ground.

According to TSR, the argument started after Gazo's team asked Offset to reimburse them for a video shoot. However, Set refused, which led to issues.

XXL has reached out to Offset's team for comment.

Check out the wild footage below.

See Offset and French Rapper Gazo's Crews Get Into a Scuffle