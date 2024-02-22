Obie Trice Thinks Benzino Played Himself by Crying While Addressing Eminem Beef in Drink Champs Interview

Obie Trice is calling out Benzino for crying while addressing his beef with Eminem during the latest episode of the Drink Champs podcast.

Obie Trice Thinks Benzino Played Himself

On Wednesday (Feb. 21), Obie Trice hopped on Instagram and weighed in on Benzino's viral appearance on the Drink Champs podcast where the former rapper and The Source owner shed tears while addressing his two decade-long beef with Slim Shady.

"Marshall needs no help please stop you talking bout my champ n***a you weird," Obie captioned a screenshot of Benzino on Drink Champs below. "Look at this guy he’s in between blessings LEAVE EMINEM ALONE FOO .. I pray for humankind this n***a cried on @drinkchamps what?? there’s no beef no one cares bro get money LIVE!!

"FOR YOU benzino F**k @eminem you will never win bro whhhossahh …as a black man you playing ya self 'Crying' we destroyed you years ago LET IT GO!! I hope the best for @benzinoislegendary_ you said my name in your song bro man it wasn’t eye brow raising you reaching for what Og?? .. get to the Money!!"

Obie added, "I looked up to the source magazine I grew up off that sir!! Go back and listen stubborn ole man we took you out years ago you thought dawg was a wigger I would have never been there bro PLEASE STOP YOU EMBARRASSING OUR CULTURE BRA ITS REALLY NOT THAT SERIOUS TO BE HONEST.. this not Elton John we will never respect what you said bout that man’s daughter bruh gets some therapy that s**t works.. if you engage keep going homie."

Benzino Drink Champs Interview Goes Viral

On Feb. 17, Benzino was a guest on the latest episode of N.O.R.E and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast, where he broke down in tears when talking about his beef with Eminem. Benzino has since addressed his tearful moment on social media.

Check out Obie Trice's post dissing Benzino for crying on Drink Champs below.

See Obie Trice's Post Addressing Benzino

Obie Trice disses Benzino. realobietrice/Instagram loading...