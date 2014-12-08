Nipsey Hu$$le, E-40 & Chris Brown Are On TeeFLii’s Debut Album ‘STARR’
Los Angeles native TeeFLii, who's song "24 Hours" has been burning up radio, is gearing up the drop his debut album Starr at the top of 2015. With production from DJ Mustard, Sha Money XL, Mik & Keys and guest appearances from DJ Quick, Nipsey Hu$$le, E-40, Chris Brown, Skeme, and Dom Kenndy, Starr looks like another strong West Coast release. Check out the tracklist below and be on the lookout for more from TeeFLii in 2015.
1. Intro
2. Action
3. Give It To Me feat. E-40
4. Hennessy & Weed feat. Nipsey Hussle
5. Blue Lipstick feat. Chris Brown
6. Something She’ll Do feat. Skeme
7. Different Positions
8. Addicted feat. Snoop Dogg & DJ Quik
9. I Don’t Need You feat. Dom Kennedy
10. Change Your World
11. Love Over Money
12. 24 Hours feat. 2 Chainz
Starr drops Feb. 3, 2015. If you haven't check out TeeFLii's dance moves in "Change Your World" video.