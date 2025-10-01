Nicki Minaj Throws Vile Insults at Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, Cardi Claps Back

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are back trading vitriolic shots, with Nicki bringing Cardi's daughter, Kulture, into the mix, and Cardi going off in response.

On Tuesday night (Sept. 30), Cardi and Nicki continued their ongoing social media spat following a brief lull. Nicki countered Cardi's claims that Nicki had trouble conceiving her child and Cardi vehemently pushed back against Nicki's claims that Cardi had a seizure following their fight at a Harper's Bazaar party in 2018. Cardi then warned Nicki about bringing up her kids and claimed to have "tea" about Nicki's son, "Papa Bear." That's when things took a dark turn.

"Barney B and Kulture Vulture," Nicki tweeted, referencing Cardi and Offset's oldest daughter. "Kulture Vulture you ugly too...Do something. We in New York. Heavy on it...Kulture u a roach & a monkey like your sister."

Cardi responded by begging Nicki to pull up to fight. She also took shots at Nicki's child.

"Papa Bear I'm sorry you can't speak and banging on spoons because your mom couldn't put the drugs down," Cardi posted. "I'm sorry your mom not even paying attention to you on your own birthday because she a obsessed and dark-spirited hating h*e."

She continued: "You said f**k Vulture what??" Cardi snapped. "Bi**h f**k that slow a*s song that came out your pu**y. You was wishing so much negativity on my while I was pregnant and look at your karma. Look what your rotten pu**y produced? Now he a whole 5 year old tippy toeing around the house and can't spell his name."

Cardi continued to tell Nicki to pull up to shoot a fair one with Cardi's sister, Hennessy. Nicki claimed Cardi called the police when her husband threatened Offset in 2023. Nicki also claimed Cardi begged her to do a joint tour and album, and tried to sabotage Nicki's tour out of spite.

"I don't want to have to drop that recorded call," she added.

Cardi wasn't trying to hear it. "Stop all the talking where you at?" Cardi tweeted. "Drop the addy right now h*."

The saga continues.

See the Heated Back-and-Forth Between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B