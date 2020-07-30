Nicki Minaj’s Husband Asks Judge to Allow Him to Be Present for Birth of Their Child

Nicki Minaj cleared up all speculation about whether or not she is pregnant after revealing her baby bump a little over a week ago. Now, she and her husband are trying to make it so that he can attend the birth of their first child together.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (July 30), which were filed yesterday (July 29), Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, is asking a judge to modify some of the conditions of his pretrial release that could prevent him from being present for the birth of his and Nicki's child. Petty's pretrial release stems from his March arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California when he moved to the state with Nicki.

Per Petty's filing, he has been advised that the terms of his current release will prohibit him from attending the birth of his child if the child happens to be born outside of his curfew hours. Nicki's husband has not only been given a curfew, but he is also restricted from travel. Additionally, Petty requests that, as Nicki Minaj's manager, he be allowed domestic travel that may occur outside of his curfew hours as well.

Meghan Blanco, the attorney representing Petty, says in the documents that neither the U.S. District Attorney's office nor the pretrial services office opposes of her client's request.

Court documents state that around July 14, 2019 through about Nov. 15, 2019, Kenneth Petty was in Los Angeles County and did not register as a sex offender. This was a requirement following him being convicted of attempted rape in the first degree, a felony, in Queens County court in 1995.

Nicki Minaj hasn't spoken publicly on her husband's recent court filing yet.