Nicki Minaj has just remixed DaBaby’s big hit single “Suge.”

The Queen Barbz delivered the special remix on the Queen Radio takeover on Power 106 in Los Angeles on Friday (July 19). On the remix, Nicki spits gritty bars about cooking cocaine in the kitchen and having shooters on deck.

"Drug lord, Griselda/I used to move weight through delta/So stay in your place ’cause I don't wanna put you in a shelter/I'm cooking up in the kitchen/You could be my little helper/Go to the table and ask 'em/Do they want the flat or the seltzer," she raps on the Pooh Beatz and JetsonMade-produced banger.

As for DaBaby, who is a member of the 2019 XXL Freshman Class, his verse remains from the original song.

Nicki, who recently completed her Nicki Wrld Tour with Juice Wrld back in March, has a lot of things in the works, including a new album and a Queen documentary. The soon-to-be-married rap star wouldn't divulge release dates for those projects.

During her Queen Radio takeover, Nicki talked with DJ Carisma about her voiceover work in the upcoming Angry Birds 2 movie where she voices a character named Pinky. The rapper-actress added that she’s looking into working in more movies.

“Acting was my first love... In terms of cartoons and voiceover, I like playing with my voice because I do it in my raps," Nicki said.

You can listen to Nicki Minaj's remix of DaBaby's "Suge" below.

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