Nicki Minaj “Bust Down Barbiana”: Listen to Rapper Remix Blueface Song
Mixtape Nicki is officially in full effect. On Wednesday evening (Feb. 6), just days after she unloaded remixes to Meek Mill and Drake's "Going Bad" and Lil Baby and Gunna's "Drip Too Hard," Nicki Minaj unleashed "Bust Down Barbiana," a remix to the ascendant Blueface's "Thotiana."
For the track, Nicki serves up clever bits of wordplay as she takes a cruise over Blueface's fast-rising song. She does so by giving nod to the California rapper's calling every woman "Thotiana" on the original track.
"I been a bad bitch, cockiana (Cockiana)/And I'm still winnin', Pacquiana (Pacquiana)/Percocet, popiana, killin' everybody beat/Thank you next, Ariana (Ariana)/You gon' have to give me topiana (Topiana)/If you tryna get some sloppiana (Sloppiana)/I call my opps oppiana (Oppiana)," Nicki raps on the Scum Beats-produced track.
This new remix comes on the heels of Nicki announcing that she's completed her fifth studio album. So while Mixtape Nicki is probably here to stay for at least a little while, it's clear she's also been in album mode without people knowing it.
Check out "Bust Down Barbiana" for yourself just below.
