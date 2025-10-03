Nicki Minaj Apologizes for Dissing Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, But Cardi’s Not Convinced

Nicki Minaj has apologized for her vile insults about Cardi B's daughter, but Cardi isn't trying to hear it.

Shortly after midnight on Friday (Oct. 3), Nicki shared a post on X directed at Bardi's oldest daughter, Kulture, whom Nicki insulted multiple times on social media over the past week.

"Dear Kulture, truth is: I did all of this for a bigger purpose and one day you’ll understand. you’re a cute child & lots of kids have cute little funny looking gums before they grow into all of their features," Nicki shared. "One day you’ll see this, so I have to say: I apologize. As a child of God & QUEEN of my community who look to me for integrity. You’re an innocent child & don’t deserve any of this."

She added: "One day your mother, aunt & many more will be brought to their knees for what they’ve said AND TRIED to do to my young prophet/beautiful boy. Take care my darling. This isn’t who I am."

Apparently sensing the underlying shade, Cardi responded with her own messages directed at Nicki Minaj's son, "Papa Bear."

"Dear papa perc, I’m sorry that your mommy haven’t cut you a birthday cake for the past 3 days cause she can’t take my success or happiness," Cardi replied. "One day you going to grow up and I hope you understand when a girl says NO it means NO and you can overcome the pedophilia blood you inherited from you your grandfather, father and uncle… Please don’t hate me when you grow up cause your mommy rather give me more attention than she gives you ..hopefully when somebody that really cares about her puts her in rehab and get her the help she needs she come out and read you a book."

Cardi then called out Nicki for what Cardi felt was slick shade.

"Don’t give my child no backhanded apology keep my child name out your mouth cause imma always take you where you don’t wanna go about mine," Cardi added. "Honest truth this goin back and forth about kids is really draining my energy.. I don’t wanna keep mentioning kids it feels very nasty and dark but the energy you keep giving my kids imma resend back to messenger."

Cardi and Nicki recently reignited their beef and have been trading shots on social media all week long, with Nick appearing to kick things off by subliminally discounting the success of Cardi's new album, Am I The Drama? This led to a barrage of insults by both women, with Nicki dissing Cardi's lyrical skill and taking it there by dissing Cardi's daughter and other kids. Cardi returned the favor by insulting Nicki's son and claiming that Nicki was sexually abused by her own father.

See Nicki and Cardi's Posts