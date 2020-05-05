A Collection of Lil Uzi Vert’s Wildest Tweets

Lil Uzi Vert is no stranger to the unprovoked overshare.

Since joining Twitter in 2013, Uzi's verified account has practically doubled as a trolling account since its inception.

While garnering thousands of retweets pertaining to his sex life and his unpredictable friendship with Playboi Carti, there's no telling what the Philadelphia rapper might post on the social media platform. Most recently, Uzi offered his opinion on Playboi's new record, "@ Meh." Following the release of Carti's track, Uzi tweeted, "Just Meh," along with an image of the song's cover artwork. Many took the comment as a diss, but the tweets didn't stop there.

As Carti gears up for his long-awaited Whole Lotta Red, Uzi playfully antagonized the 23-year-old rapper, mocking his every virtual move. This also potentially reminded fans of how wild the rhymer has been over the years.

Lil Uzi Vert has 6.8 million followers on Twitter, where he has both trolled and interacted with fans. Some of Uzi's most intimate and personal details have also been disclosed on the social media platform, in addition to anticipated album announcements.

The 2016 XXL Freshman's Eternal Atake album received a grand announcement on Twitter back in July 2018. The rapper tweeted at the time, "Eternal means forever. Atake means to overtake."

Like most artists, Vert's commentary lends to promotion for his albums and songs. However, sometimes Lil Uzi's supporters get an unforeseen dose of whimsical or peculiar tweets that result in countless likes, comments, retweets and mass hysteria among fans.

Check out an entertaining compilation of Lil Uzi Vert's wildest tweets below.