Artist Behind 50 Cent Celebrity Paintings Hospitalized After Being Physically Attacked

The Australian street painter who's responsible for countless 50 Cent murals that combine the rapper's face with other public figures claims he was brutally assaulted because of the recent artwork.

On Tuesday (May 19), Lushsux, which is also the name of the artist's Instagram account that he's been using to share the recreations of Fif, posted a screenshot of 50 Cent's own Instagram post, which featured a Lushsux mural of the rapper as boxer Mike Tyson. 50 wrote in the caption, "This guy needs a ass whoppin' bad, he still doing this shit." In Lushsux's caption for the screenshot of Fif's Instagram post, he included an image of himself in a bloody hospital bed, revealing that he had been attacked for his paintings of 50 Cent.

"50 seems to want some more walls?," Lushsux wrote in the IG post. "Unfortunately, some 6 or 7 smooth brains at one time on the street already put me in hospital already this month because of this shit. I don't like to bring up all the bad stuff I have to deal with just to paint some haha funny you laugh now images on walls, but I guess now is a chance."

As the caption continues, the artist confesses that this attack is one of several instances where he was forced to defend himself while working on a new painting. He also states that although he is tired of being bombarded by angry people, their actions won't stop him from his craft.

"I constantly have to unwillingly fight people ( among other insane shit you would not believe even if I told you ) on the street who, for whatever cooked reason, seem to feel the need to come up to me at a wall and start trouble," Lushsux writes. "It's tiresome, but it will not ever stop me doing what 99.8% of what everyone else seems to for the most part get a hearty chuckle out of, because they aren't sociopathic pieces of shit."

While it's unclear if 50 Cent is joking, the rapper has been vocal about his personal issues with the artwork on social media. Last month, Fif responded to a mural meshing his face with President Donald Trump. "Look at this shit man, The fuck is wrong with these people. LOL," he wrote on IG.

Lushsux has painted a number of murals of 50 Cent, but he has created artwork of other celebrities as well. The Australian artist, who now has more than 868,000 followers on Instagram, has done street paintings of Doja Cat, 6ix9ine, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and more.