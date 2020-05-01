Over the last month, 50 Cent initially laughed at the images of himself combined with other rappers and public figures that were popping up around the world, but now he has questions for the man responsible for some of the artwork.

On Friday (May 1), Fif uploaded a clip to social media, which showed another painted picture of himself, but instead of the image being 50's face on someone else, it was the rapper without teeth. On the side of the painting, the artist named Lushsux, who is from Melbourne, Australia, wrote, "Too many trips to the candy shop."

"This is some bullshit man, but how the hell is he doing it so fast. ‍alright he’s talented, but why the fuck he pick me," the Queens rapper captioned the Instagram photo. He also included a report from the Daily Mail, detailing the artist's recent work of 50 as Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, Post Malone, 6ix9ine and more.

According to a the outlet, the Australian street artist has painted the murals of 50 that keep popping up around Melbourne, Australia and later surfacing on social media. The artist unveiled his most recent work on Thursday (April 29) as "Swifty Cent": 50 Cent and Taylor Swift combined.

"Man look at this shit, TF is wrong with this guy he won’t stop," Fif wrote in an IG caption featuring the image. He later said, "Swifty cent i’d like to hit this MF right in the back of his head while he doing this shit. smash or pass."

While it is unclear why the artist has decided to choose 50 as his mural muse, the rapper has also been photoshopped as a number of other celebrities over the years. Who will 50 Cent be combined with in the next mural? Stay tuned to the streets.