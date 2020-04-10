Young Chop Drops Drake, Meek Mill, 21 Savage and French Montana Diss Track: Listen

Young Chop is using his music to continue his social media beefs with rappers.

On Friday (April 10), Chop dropped a new track titled "You Know What We Do." In the Instagram upload announcing the record, the producer noted that it's a diss directed towards Drake, French Montana, 21 Savage and Meek Mill. However, he doesn't drop any names on the song.

"@meekmill @champagnepapi French montana @21savage diss link in bio now,” Chop wrote in the caption for the post.

"When I go to sleep I dream about that money/Please don't hit my line asking for no money/I got big blue cheese I'm staking hundreds/My diamonds on freeze they freezed up like an igloo/She looked through the peephole bitch I can't see you," Chop rhymes.

While Chop does not mention 21 Savage by name, the rapper-producer uses lyrics that allude to a past interaction with 21, spitting " slide through your block, I'm looking for them, people."

This line possibly touches on Young Chop's search for 21 Savage that left the rapper in jail. On Monday (April 6), Young Chop was arrested for reckless conduct after he and his Uber driver were shot at while on the hunt for 21 Savage.

Since being released from jail, Young Chop seems to have chosen a different approach to his battles. Listen to the full track "You Know What We Do" below.