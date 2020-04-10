Young Chop Arrested for Reckless Conduct

Young Chop's search for 21 Savage last weekend landed him in jail the next day.

According to documents obtained by XXL on Friday (April 10), the Chicago producer was arrested for reckless conduct in Georgia's Gwinnett County on Monday (April 6).

The arrest presumably stems from the rapper getting in an Uber on Sunday (April 5) to find 21 Savage after exchanging words with him on social media. In the midst of Chop's search around the Atlanta area, he revealed on Instagram Live that he was shot at by an unspecified number of people, who pulled up on the side of his Uber. The producer also showed footage of the car's shattered glass and boasted about being unharmed.

In the arrest document, Chop is cited as calling the Uber and after making a stop at a Quick Mart location, he requested to go to an apartment complex that he did not know the address to. Upon arrival at the residence, Chop exited the vehicle. He returned shortly after, instructing the driver to take him back home. The producer then asked the driver to stop the vehicle and got out of the car, later engaging in a heated verbal altercation with an unknown man. At that point, Chop brandished a semiautomatic black handgun during the argument. Chop went back into the Uber, which was later followed by a black four door sedan driving at high speed.

The report details that Chop retrieved his gun from inside his pocket. Then the sedan began shooting at the Uber Chop was in. Bullets hit the car's front panel, the driver's rear door, the driver's side rear panel and shattered the driver side rear door window.

The black sedan fled, and although Chop asked the driver to follow the car, they were unsuccessful in catching up to the other vehicle.

The Uber driver says he was unable to identify the make or model of the car, the suspects or the license plate due to the shooting.

Chop, who asked the driver not to inform the police and offered to pay for the damages to the vehicle, was dropped off back home by the Uber driver.

Despite the Chicago producer's recent arrest, his is still verbally attacking other rappers on social media.

On Thursday (April 9), Chop called both French Montana and Meek Mill a "pussy" on Instagram.

"Let’s play pussy," Chop said in an Instagram post of French, wearing a leopard button up shirt and chains.

The producer then took jabs at Meek, who showed guns and bullets on his Instagram story, as Meek was visiting a gun range.

"Boy u not on shit @meekmill stop telling on yourself," Chop said in the first post.

He then followed up that upload with another, which shows the Philly rapper letting off rounds at the range. "Oh yea him ready. I know how to shoot them too @meekmill don’t play yourself out here pussy," Chop wrote.

The producer has since deleted those Instagram posts.

XXL has reached out to Young Chop for comment on his arrest.