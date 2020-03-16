Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Spends 10th Week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Roddy Ricch is still winning.

According to a Billboard report published on Monday (March 16), the 2019 XXL Freshman’s ubiquitous hit single “The Box” notched a 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The chart achievement makes the Dat Boi Squeeze and 30 Roc-produced banger the first song to reign at the top spot in the double-digits since Lil Nas X’s run with “Old Town Road.” The Grammy-winning song ruled the Hot 100 chart for 17 weeks in a row in 2019.

"The Box" is doing well with streaming. The song is reigning at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart for the 11th consecutive week with 45.1 million U.S. streams last week.

Elsewhere, Lil Uzi Vert debuted on the Hot 100 with three songs from the initial release of his latest project Eternal Atake, which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. “Baby Pluto” leads at No. 6, with “Lo Mein” at No. 8 and “Silly Watch” at No. 9. Additionally, the aforementioned songs are ruling the Billboard Streaming Chart with "Baby Pluto," "Mein" and "Silly" finishing at No. 2, 3 and 4, respectively, led by 37.5 million first-week streams for "Baby Pluto."

Back to the Hot 100 chart, Future’s “Life Is Good” featuring Drake fell to No. 3 after spending its first eight weeks on the chart at No. 2. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” jumped from No. 7 to No. 4, and rounding out the top five is Post Malone’s “Circles,” which dropped from No. 4 to No. 5.

Congrats to Roddy Ricch on his Billboard Hot 100 milestone.