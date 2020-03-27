Future Drops New Song “Tycoon”: Listen

Future is back with a brand new banger. After teaming up with Drake for "Life is Good" and "Desires," the ATLien veers off into his own lane for his latest song "Tycoon."

On Friday morning (March 27), Future Hendrix delivers what's presumably the next single off his upcoming solo album. On the song, Future details just how good life has been to him lately with hard-hitting bars that flow effortlessly over the DY Krazy and Wheezy-produced-beat.

"I'm a ty-tycoon, that's why they hate me," Future raps in the chorus. "'Till they throw the sheets on me I'm goin' crazy, Got Balencis on my feet, they can't take me/I know I ain't gon' be deceased 'til I'm like eighty, I been gettin' so damn geeked, I been prayin'/I been chinchilla sheet wherever I'm stayin', Took that Draco on the PJ, I ain't playin'/I ain't goin', no, no, street's dangerous."

Along with the new single, Future also comes through the official visuals. In a video directed by Eif Rivera, Future stars as the lead tycoon as he directs his goons to handle his lightwork while he stunts all over the city with his ride-or-die chick.

The song appears set to appear on Future's eighth studio album. There's no confirmation on when the album will drop. The Freebandz Gang leader also has fans waiting on his second joint project with Drake, What a Time to Be Alive 2.

Watch the video for Future's new song "Tycoon" below.