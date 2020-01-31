Drake Shares New Song “Desires” With Future: Listen

Drake and Future are back with new music.

On Friday (Jan. 31), the OVO Sound founder and the Freebandz Gang leader released their new song "Desires." On the track D-Hill-produced track, Drake and Future lay down smooth bars for the special women in their lives. Drizzy kicks off the song with a catchy chorus before diving into his slick verses.

"I should have put you somewhere where no one could find you," Drake sings on the chorus. "Mansion out in the sticks with nothin' around you/ Katy, Texas, Dallas, Texas, you know, a different environment, 'Cause you got desires, I know, I know, I know."

Meanwhile, Future holds it down by rapping about a particular woman who he wants to shield from the world so that he can have her all to himself.

"I had you stayin' too close to the city, You actin' too vulnerable livin' this life," Future raps in his verse. "I shoulda moved you away from Houston, before I copped you all this ice/ You wanna be my number one, you're not actin' like the main thing / I let you play my number two, you barely made the second thing."

"Desires" arrives months after Future previewed the song on Instagram. Back in August 2019, Future Hendrix uploaded a video to his Instagram Story that contains a snippet of the song that may appear on the sequel to their What a Time to Be Alive album.

Listen to "Desires" below.