Bun B Claims Woman Threatened to Shoot His Wife During Argument in Restaurant Drive-Thru: Video

Texas rap luminary Bun B and his wife Queenie claim they were recently called a racial slur and threatened by a woman at a Whataburger drive-thru.

The aftermath of the incident was captured by Bun on Instagram Live on Saturday (March 21). In the nearly 17-minute clip, Bun and his wife are sitting in their truck.

"[This woman] decided to call us a nigger, today," Bun says before the woman appears to blare her horn at them. "Today she felt like calling us a nigger."

"And then she said she was gon' shoot me," Queenie chimes in.

Both parties continue to film each other on their phones until the police eventually show up. Bun tells his side of the story.

"The line extended out into the street," he relays. "We were in the line. She pulls up and was blowing at us to move. We told her to wait, we are not moving yet. She told my wife she was gonna threaten to shoot my wife. Then she got out the car and called my wife a stupid nigger."

The woman is given an opportunity to tell side as well. She appears to deny calling them the N-word and threatening violence against them.

Afterward, Bun and his wife are at a nearby Walgreens and run into the woman who they claimed threatened them. Queenie, medical mask on and all, confronts the woman who doesn't appear to want any drama and tries to avoid her.

Bun and his wife made the news last April when the Texas rhymer shot an intruder who had forced his way into the couple's home and put a gun to his wife's head. In December 2019, the man, Demontae Jackson, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count burglary of a habitation.