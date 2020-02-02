Roddy Ricch’s Excuse Me for Being Antisocial Album Returns to No. 1 Eight Weeks After Its Release

Roddy Ricch's year continues to get better.

The Compton, Calif. rapper's new album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial has returned to the top of the Billboard 200 chart a full eight weeks after it came out. On Sunday (Feb. 2), Billboard reports Roddy's LP has pushed an additional 95,000 units in the last week. That includes 1,000 albums. The tally was enough to top Eminem's numbers for the second week of his surprise release Music to Be Murdered By. The new Em album moved 89,000 additional units last week. Down from the impressive 279,000 it moved its debut week.

This is the third time PEMFBA has occupied the top spot on the chart. It debuted atop the chart after initially moving 101,000 equivalent album sales in December. A month later, the 2019 XXL Freshman's album again claimed the No. 1 spot after another impressive week with 97,000 equivalent album units.

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial's numbers are being aided by the popularity of the hit single, "The Box," which has been the No. 1 song in the country for seven straight weeks, beating out pop stars like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez in the process. The new album also features guest appearances from Meek Mill, Gunna, Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more.

Other artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Eminem (Music to Be Murdered By, No. 2), Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding, No. 5), Mac Miller (Circles, No. 6), DaBaby (Kirk, No. 7), Moneybagg Yo (Time Served, No. 9) and Travis Scott and Jack Boys (Jack Boys, No. 10).