Roddy Ricch’s New Album Becomes First Rap Debut to Return to No. 1 on Billboard 200 in 15 Years

2019 XXL Freshman Roddy Ricch's new album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial has landed back on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. In doing so, it becomes the first debut rap album to return to the top spot in nearly two decades.

In the last week, the album moved 97,000 equivalent album units. The tally includes 1,400 traditional album sales, reports Billboard on Sunday (Jan. 12).

The album, which features guest appearances from Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Durk, was initially released on Dec. 6. The following week it debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 after raking in 101,000 equivalent album units. A month later and it is back again. The return to the peak is the first time a debut hip-hop album has reemerged in the top spot since The Game's The Documentary album accomplished the same feat in January 2005.

The boost in the album's sales was aided by the single, "The Box," which has quickly become one of the hottest songs on the charts and even inspired dozens of hilarious memes that have taken over the internet. Last week, the track blocked Justin Bieber's new single "Yummy" from reaching No. 1 on the popular streaming service Spotify in the United States.

Roddy has been expecting this glow up for a while. "I ain’t follow nobody path; I did it my own way. It’s just grindin’, ya feel me? You just gotta grind," he told XXL last summer. "When I drop, they gon’ know what’s up. This my coming-out season."

Other hip-hop artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 include Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding, No. 2), Travis Scott and Jack Boys (Jack Boys, No. 4), DaBaby (Kirk, No .6), Young Thug (So Much Fun, No. 8) and Rod Wave (Ghetto Gospel, No. 9).