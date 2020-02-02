Kanye West Says There Are Recording Contracts That Prohibit Artists From Saying “Jesus”

Kanye West continues to take his Sunday Service show on the road. During the latest iteration, West delivered a monologue where he accused record labels of contractually prohibiting artists from saying the name of Jesus.

On Sunday (Feb. 2) Yeezy and the Sunday Service Choir performed at Bayfront Park in Miami in conjunction with the VOUS Church. In the middle of the gospel extravaganza, which was attended by celebrities like Fat Joe, N.O.R.E., Quavo and more, West addressed the crowd. First he talked about the successes of his recent albums Jesus Is King and Jesus Is Born before going on a tangent about the evils of the industry.

"God using us to show off, to show God is better than the Devil," he said. "The Devil took all the producers, the musicians, the designers. He moved us all out to Hollywood, moved us all out to New York. Chasing gold statues. Literally signing a contract and selling our souls. They got contracts out there that say, 'you can't say Jesus.' When we were working on this album, people were coming to the studio just to say 'Jesus' as loud as they wanted to. You can say Jesus in 'Ye studio."

Gospel Kanye has been adamant about denouncing his old ways. Back in October, his pastor, Adam Tyson, revealed 'Ye contemplated quitting rap altogether as he considered it the Devil's music since becoming saved.

"One time, he told me that he wasn't going to rap," Tyson revealed during a podcast interview. "I said, 'Why not?' He said, 'That's the devil's music.' I said, 'Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.' I think he was already thinking about it a little bit, but I definitely said, 'Hey, bro. I think you need to use your talents that God's given you and use that platform for God.'"

West took the advice. He is currently working on Jesus Is King 2, which will reportedly be mixed by Dr. Dre.