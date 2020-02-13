J. Cole Announces Partnership With Puma

J. Cole has partnered with Puma.

On Thursday (Feb. 13), Cole and the sports apparel brand announced a multi-year partnership with the Grammy-winning rapper. The full announcement will be accompanied by a short film created and co-directed by Cole that will air during the 2020 NBA All-Star game on TNT on Sunday (Feb. 16).

For his part, Cole made the big reveal through a tweet, "Been imagining this for 10 years. It’s time. @PUMA The DREAMER," he wrote on Twitter.

In a statement, Puma's Global Director of Brand & Marketing, Adam Petrick, explained why they chose to work with Cole and just how involved they plan to have him in the brand.

“Our partnership with Cole is deep-rooted," Petrick said. “Cole’s involved in product creation, marketing campaigns and cultural guidance. He is going to be a key player in many of the things we do at PUMA moving forward and we’re excited to work with him not only on a product level but even more importantly as one of our athletes. Cole sits at the intersection of music and sport and represents everything that PUMA stands for as a brand.”

The release of Puma's newest Hoops sneaker, the Sky Dreamer, accompanied the announcement as well. The sneaker is a bit of a re-imagined version of the Sky LX used in basketball in the 1980s, with Cole's Dreamville logo featured on them. According to a press release, the Sky Dreamer "is the first of many Hoops products that Cole will be involved in before dropping his own Dreamer footwear and apparel coming later this year with PUMA."

The Sky Dreamer is on sale now at a retail price of $130. Catch a glimpse of Cole rocking the new kicks below.