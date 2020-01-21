21 Savage and J. Cole add a big win to their awards show resumes.

On Sunday (Jan. 26), 21 and J. Cole won the gramophone for Best Rap Song at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which are taking place at Staples Center in Los Angeles. They were announced as the winners of the award before the show officially started.

The 2020 Grammy Award nominees for best rap song for this year also included YBN Cordae ("Bad Idea" featuring Chance The Rapper), Rick Ross ("Gold Roses" featuring Drake), DaBaby ( "Suge") and Nipsey Hussle ("Racks in the Middle" featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy).

"A Lot" is the intro for 21's I Am > I Was album, which is an LP he dropped back in December 2018. For a track with such a subdued beat, it proved to be an explosive one. J. Cole's verse, one in which he says he's praying for the incarcerated 6ix9ine, generated a ton of discussion. The song dropped just two months before 21 was detained by ICE for his immigration status.

The 2020 Grammy nominees were announced in November 2019. Every person who was nominated in this category would have been a first-time winner of this particular musical honor. 21 joins the ranks of rappers like Drake and Kendrick Lamar who have won the award in past years.

Salute to 21 and Cole.