Although Juice Wrld is no longer here, he left a major impact on the rap game when he was alive. One rapper who felt it was fellow Chicago artist G Herbo.

In an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, which was posted on YouTube on Friday (Feb. 28), Herbo compared Juice’s impact to this generation to how the late Notorious B.I.G. brought impacted New York City with his classic 1994 debut album, Ready to Die.

"That's my lil' brother man, I think about him every single day," he said of his fellow Chicagoan MC. "I be saying...like, I don't know 'cause I'm in New York y'all probably ain't gonna like me saying this, but I think what Juice was to our generation—the impact that he had on us—is what Biggie did for New York for real. I really think he had that Biggie Pac effect in his short time here."

Herbo also added that Juice's vulnerability in his music also helped connect him with his fans. "He helped people," Herbo stated. "When I met that kid he had it in his eyes already, he wasn't trying to chase the glory, he wasn't doing none of the stuff he was doing because he was famous. Inside out, he did what made him happy, and with him being himself he got a real legacy that's gonna live on forever...that's what I mean by that."

G Herbo is currently on a promotional run in support of his latest album, PTSD. The collection features Juice Wrld on the title track along with Chance The Rapper and Lil Uzi Vert.

Watch G Herbo's The Breakfast Club interview below. Fast forward to the 25-minute mark to hear his comments about Juice Wrld's impact on his generation.