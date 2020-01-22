Juice Wrld’s Family Releases First Statement Since Rapper’s Death

Juice Wrld's family and friends have released a statement in what are the first posts on the rapper's social accounts since his death. The posts, which were uploaded to Twitter on Wednesday night (Jan. 22), reveal that there will be a public tribute held for Juice in Chicago. The posts also confirm that the music he was working on will eventually be released.

From the bottom of our hearts we want to thank each and every one of you for your undivided adoration and love for Juice, You guys meant the entire world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever. We plan to honor Juice's talents, his spirit, and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing. There will be a public tribute in Chicago, details will be shared soon. Love Juice's family and team at Grade A

This isn't the first time fans heard from Juice's relatives. The rapper's mother, Carmella Wallace, released her own statement on her son's passing four days after his death. However, this is the first joint statement from the entire family.

On Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 22), the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to XXL that the Chicago rapper died "as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity." They also ruled his death an accident.

Juice Wrld was 21 at the time he passed away. The "Lucid Dreams" rapper suffered from a seizure after his private flight landed at Chicago's Midway International Airport from California on Dec. 8. Juice had reportedly ingested the pills in order to hide them from police who searched the plane and its luggage after he landed.