It looks as though Juice Wrld may have left behind more unreleased material than any artist in recent memory.

According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday (Jan. 28), the Chicago rapper had about 2,000 unheard records in his stash prior to his untimely death. Sources close to Juice's camp say that his team is thinking of ways to honor the rapper by either dropping new songs or an entire posthumous album.

The update on Juice's catalog comes not long after 26 unreleased songs from the late rapper leaked on the Internet. Sources say that Juice recorded music all the time and that the files were normally secured. However, Juice reportedly had a habit of downloading songs on to his own hard drive so they suspect that's what could've led to the leaks. There's no confirmation that any of those songs will reappear on a posthumous follow-up project to Death Race for Love in the near future. Nonetheless, all the leaked records have been completely wiped away from anywhere that streams music.

The report comes a week after Juice’s family released a statement regarding the rapper, his fans and the release of new Juice music. In posts uploaded to the late rapper's social media accounts, Juice's entire family reflected on his death and asserted that they planned to share his unreleased music in the future.

"From the bottom of our hearts we want to thank each and every one of you for your undivided adoration and love for Juice," the family said at the top of the post. "You guys meant the entire world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever. We plan to honor Juice's talents, his spirit, and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing. There will be a public tribute in Chicago, details will be shared soon."

XXL has reached out to Juice Wrld's camp for comment.