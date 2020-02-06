Here’s Every Heated Moment Between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Since Their Breakup
They always say the hottest love has the coldest end, don't they?
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill were once the it-couple when the pair debuted their romance in early 2015. But unfortunately as quickly and passionately as things heated up between the two, it went just as sour when the pair went their separate ways just over two years later.
According to early reports from TMZ, the former couple—affectionately referred to by fans as Omeeka—got into a huge blowout while on vacation in 2017, making for the final straw in their relationship. Sources connected to the pair said that Nicki had complained to Meek that he wasn't showing her enough attention, with which he responded to by simply leaving the island in anger. Nicki reportedly broke up with him a short time later.
Now three years since the breakup, things seem to be more tense than ever. Despite Minaj now being married to her former high school sweetheart, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, and Meek Mill expecting a child with his rumored girlfriend, Milano Harris, the former lovers found themselves in a tense war of words on social media earlier this week (Feb. 5).
The exchange seemingly happened after Meek liked a meme poking fun at Petty on Instagram, which prompted a response from Minaj on the same platform. After calling her ex a clown on her IG Story, she made allegations of domestic abuse, which was the first time she'd ever alluded to such a serious matter with Meek.
Meek's responses were just as serious, alleging that Minaj was aware of the heinous acts her older brother engaged in with a minor before he was formally charged with predatory sexual assault against a child. While Meek denied the abuse claims Minaj accused him of, she also denied Meek's claims and alleged that her brother's charges stem from an extortion plot.
The spat follows an in-person altercation in January, when the pair crossed paths at a West Hollywood, Calif. shopping store during the 2020 Grammy Awards weekend.
As the drama has everyone reflecting on some of their other intense moments, XXL compiles a list of all of the most heated moments Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have had since their split in January of 2017.
Meek Mill Claims Certain Blogs Are on Nicki Minaj's PayrollMarch 2017
Just months after their confirmed split, Meek apparently felt that he had the short end of the stick in regards to media coverage of himself and Nicki. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the Dreamchasers rapper accused his ex of employing people like social media marketer Karen Civil to purposely put out bad press on him and conversely, only paint Nicki in a positive light.
"Y'all bum ass Internet hoes being paid by Nicki lol to try to discredit my name," Meek wrote with a picture that tagged both Nicki and Karen. "By the way Karen I got the tapes of ya corny ass saying Nicki paying ya corny ass Nicki paying y'all for this geek shit...after all I did for ya nut ass y'all sold y'all souls for a few bands...Why y'all don't post about that man molesting that lil girl? Oh I forgot y'all on payroll."
Meek Mill's Crew Get in Altercation With SafareeJune 2017
During the 2017 BET Awards Weekend in Los Angeles, video surfaced of Nicki's ex-boyfriend Safaree being jumped outside of a DJ Khaled day party while Meek Mill is nearby. In the clip, Safaree can be seen speaking to a few people while Meek exits a nearby vehicle. Then out of nowhere, someone swings on Safaree and he runs off.
Following the melee, Safaree accused Meek of setting him up in an Instagram video.
"Listen, straight up, I hopped out the whip. Saw Meek, he hopped out the whip. Then I just got snuck," Safaree said. "Niggas jumped me. A whole bunch of niggas. Meek, you are the biggest pussy on this planet. You saw me. You ain't do shit. You got your niggas to jump me. One-on-one, you can't fuck with me. So that's why you had to do that. Niggas caught me from the back. Niggas caught me from the side. All that."
Meek later denied the claims when asked about the fight by TMZ, telling paparazzi, "Ain't no beef. I don't know how they got us confused with that type stuff."
Meek Mill Upset With Nicki Minaj for Speaking on Jail CaseMay 2018
During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Meek Mill was asked about Nicki Minaj commenting on his then-ongoing case with Judge Genece Brinkley and expressed his disdain for how his ex-girlfriend handled it.
"I wasn't feeling that. [Nicki] shouldn't have said nothing and we leave it at that," Meek said. "I don't feel no way... when it comes to freedom, I don't care who it is—this could be Safaree, this could be anybody—if I know something, and that man's freedom is on the line and I could say something to help the situation, I'm gonna say it. If I don't say it, I just won't say nothing."
Meek's response was in reference to a comment Nicki had made the month prior during an April 2018 interview with Zane Lowe. Despite the publicized issues that Meek claimed to be having with Brinkley at the time, Nicki refused to criticize her.
"The judge in question did everything I asked of her, so I can't bad mouth her 'cause I met her personally and I know what she said to us and [Meek] knows that," Minaj said.
Nicki Minaj Mentions Meek Mill on Her Queen AlbumAugust 2018
Nicki Minaj dropped her fourth studio album, Queen, in August of 2018, and one of the lead singles was a re-imagined version of The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Dreams." On "Barbie Dreams," Nicki mentions ex-boyfriend Meek Mill by name, alleging that he was still trying to get at her over a year since their split.
"Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him," Nicki raps on the track. "'I used to pray for times like this' face-ass when I fuck him!"
Despite the slight, Nicki later clarified on Twitter that everything was all in good fun.
"I only mentioned people in #BarbieDreams that I fuk wit. This isn’t a diss," Nicki said. "Yikes. This is culture, this is BIGGIE!!!!! New York!!!! This is FUN. Light hearted fun FUN!"
Meek Mill Calls Out Nicki Minaj After She Blocks Him on InstagramDecember 2018
Meek Mill was conducting an #AskMeek fan Q&A on Twitter in 2018, when he was asked his thoughts on Nicki Minaj's new boyfriend at the time, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. Though Meek didn't put Petty down, he did reveal that he'd tried to creep on Nicki's page to get the tea and found himself unable to do so.
"I don’t feel nothing ... and I don’t know that man to judge him ...." Meek wrote. "I went to check him out on her page and found out I was blocked."
Meek Mill Responds After Nicki Minaj Raps About Him in Live PerformanceJanuary 2019
After Nicki Minaj performed at the 2019 FOMO Festival in Australia, video surfaced of the rapper adding in an extra jab at Meek Mill in a remixed live version of "Barbie Dreams."
“Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him,” Nicki rapped true to the original lyrics before stopping the music and adding, “I could tell you secrets but I won’t/Cause being a bitter bitch is what I don’t.”
Meek soon responded on Twitter and seemingly threatened to reveal secrets if he keeps being pushed.
"Why you be sooo mad and not the people that came right at ya neck,” he wrote. "I'm cool. I'm doing good lol, something is wrong here… Leave me alone. You know I get a lil too out of control with the truth!”
Meek Mill Gets Into Argument With Nicki Minaj and Her HusbandJanuary 2020
Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty coincidentally ended up at the same West Hollywood, Calif. clothing store Maxfield as Meek Mill ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards.
In video that later leaked of the trio crossing paths, a lot of expletives are exchanged between both parties. At one point, both Meek and Petty call each other "pussy." Nicki appears to call Meek a bitch. Meek is seen being held back by his security and the workers for the store. It is unclear what started the argument but it appears things were quelled before it actually went down.
Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj Go Head-to-Head on Social MediaFebruary 2020
After several gossip-related Instagram accounts captured Meek Mill liking a meme that poked fun at Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty, Nicki called out Meek in a series of posts on Instagram and Twitter. First on her Instagram story, Nicki shared several photos of Meek with a clown emoji covering his face, and blasted him for allegedly abusing women.
On Twitter, she elaborated on her accusations and alleged that Meek not only put his hands on her but on his sister and mother as well. Meek responded with vitriol of his own, alleging that Nicki knew about the sex abuse that her older brother was accused of with his then-stepdaughter before he was formally charged with predatory sexual assault against a child. He also denied all abuse allegations.