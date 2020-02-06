Here’s Every Heated Moment Between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Since Their Breakup

They always say the hottest love has the coldest end, don't they?

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill were once the it-couple when the pair debuted their romance in early 2015. But unfortunately as quickly and passionately as things heated up between the two, it went just as sour when the pair went their separate ways just over two years later.

According to early reports from TMZ, the former couple—affectionately referred to by fans as Omeeka—got into a huge blowout while on vacation in 2017, making for the final straw in their relationship. Sources connected to the pair said that Nicki had complained to Meek that he wasn't showing her enough attention, with which he responded to by simply leaving the island in anger. Nicki reportedly broke up with him a short time later.

Now three years since the breakup, things seem to be more tense than ever. Despite Minaj now being married to her former high school sweetheart, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, and Meek Mill expecting a child with his rumored girlfriend, Milano Harris, the former lovers found themselves in a tense war of words on social media earlier this week (Feb. 5).

The exchange seemingly happened after Meek liked a meme poking fun at Petty on Instagram, which prompted a response from Minaj on the same platform. After calling her ex a clown on her IG Story, she made allegations of domestic abuse, which was the first time she'd ever alluded to such a serious matter with Meek.

Meek's responses were just as serious, alleging that Minaj was aware of the heinous acts her older brother engaged in with a minor before he was formally charged with predatory sexual assault against a child. While Meek denied the abuse claims Minaj accused him of, she also denied Meek's claims and alleged that her brother's charges stem from an extortion plot.

The spat follows an in-person altercation in January, when the pair crossed paths at a West Hollywood, Calif. shopping store during the 2020 Grammy Awards weekend.

As the drama has everyone reflecting on some of their other intense moments, XXL compiles a list of all of the most heated moments Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have had since their split in January of 2017.