Meek Mill Denies Abuse Allegations From Nicki Minaj

After engaging in a heated Twitter feud with Nicki Minaj on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 5), Meek Mill returned to the social networking platform to deny abuse allegations that were made against him by his former girlfriend.

In a tweet, the Philadelphia rapper denied Nicki’s claims that he beats women.

“For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks,” he wrote.

On Twitter, Meek is responding to Nicki's accusation that he hit his own sister. "You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it," she wrote in a tweet aimed at Meek. "Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on," she wrote.

You can read Meek's tweet below.

@MeekMill via Twitter