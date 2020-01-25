Meek Mill ran into his ex Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty while shopping in West Hollywood, Calif. on Friday (Jan. 24), and things ended up getting heated.

Video of the encounter was obtained by TMZ. According to the celebrity news site, it all went down at high-end clothing store Westfield. In the clip, a lot of expletives are exchanged between both parties. At one point, both Meek and Petty call each other "pussy." Nicki appears to call Meek a bitch. Meek is seen being held back by his security and the workers for the store. It is unclear what started the argument but it appears things were quelled before it actually went down.

Meek and Nicki broke up in January 2017 after dating for nearly three years. Both artists have since moved on. After a somewhat public relationship with Nas, Nicki found love in childhood friend Kenneth Petty in 2018. They've been together ever since.

After touring in the first part of 2019, Nicki has been laying low after marrying Petty in October and was even talking retirement, though she later clarified herself and said she never thinks she will quit music completely.

The stars are out in Los Angeles this weekend for the 2020 Grammy Awards. Meek's Championships LP has been nominated for Best Rap Album along with J. Cole and Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III, Tyler, The Creator's Igor, 21 Savage's I Am > I Was and YBN Cordae's The Lost Boy.