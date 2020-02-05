Meek Mill Responds to Nicki Minaj: “You Been Knew Your Brother Was Raping That Little Girl”

Meek Mill has responded to accusations leveled against him by his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj.

On Wednesday (Feb. 5), Meek used his Twitter account to share his side after Minaj called him out in a series of posts on social media. In multiple tweets, the Philly rapper accused Minaj of knowing about the child sex abuse that her older brother was accused of before he was formally charged with predatory sexual assault against a child.

"The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women ... talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer ... ya little brother touched that lil girl too!" Meek wrote. "You know I know ... you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t. You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you! Surrounded by rapist talking what? stop playing you picked a great time to be saying I ever put my hands on you ... you full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate... and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me."

He continued on, calling out their fellow peers who allegedly enabled the behavior, while also confirming the rumored child he has on the way.

"I can’t believe y’all industry people let these people survive this long in the game knowing they really nasty people and have a nasty upbringing..." Meek said. "Everybody really know what’s going on! I’m powerful I’m never scared to speak up! Go to church leave me alone! My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish ... Ima exit."

Minaj responded to Meek's allegations and revealed an alleged extortion plot surrounding her brother's case.

"Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me," Minaj wrote. "You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon."

Previously, Minaj called out Meek on her Instagram story before taking it to Twitter.

“You a [clown emoji]. U do IT for likes. #TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men,” she wrote on IG. On Twitter, she accused Meek of domestic violence.

"Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen," Minaj wrote with a photo of Meek. "Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on."

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill dated for just over two years before splitting in 2017.