Nicki Minaj Goes After Meek Mill, Appears to Accuse Him of Beating Women

UPDATE:

Sources connected to Meek Mill have commented on Nicki Minaj's accusations against him. They say she's made these comments for promotional purposes.

“Nicki Minaj is lying and trying to generate publicity for her new music," the source tells XXL. "She has been harassing Meek and deliberately stalked him at the store in L.A. Everything she is saying about him is an absolute lie.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Nicki Minaj has some choice words for her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill.

On Wednesday (Feb. 5), the newly married rapper used her Instagram story to call out Meek. For the story, she posted several images of Meek some with a clown emoji covering the Philadelphia rapper’s face. But in one image, Nicki blasts Meek and accuses him of beating women.

"You a [clown emoji]. U do IT for likes. #TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men,” she wrote.

In response, Meek jumped on his Twitter account and made some serious accusations of his own regarding her brother, Jelani Maraj, who was sentenced last week to 25 years to life in prison after being found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

"The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women ... talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer ... ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know ... you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t," Meek tweeted.

In another tweet, Meek wrote, "You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!"

"Surrounded by rapist talking what? stop playing you picked a great time to be saying I ever put my hands on you ... you full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate... and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me," he added.

In response, Nicki went on her Twitter page and called Meek a clown and claimed that he was scared when she and her husband, Kenneth Petty, confronted him at a clothing store in West Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 24.

"Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. ," she tweeted.

In another tweet, Nicki accused Meek of beating his own sister and taping it, among other things.

"You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on," she wrote.

See Nicki and Meek's heated argument on social media below.

