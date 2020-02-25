Eminem Does the #GodzillaChallenge, Asks Fans to Rap as Fast as He Can: Watch

Eminem delivered some insane bars on his latest album Music to Be Murdered By and now he wants his fans to follow his lead.

On Tuesday (Feb. 25), Em hopped on his Instagram page to officially launch a new viral contest called the #GodzillaChallenge that will have everybody spitting lyrics for days. In his post, the Detroit wordsmith shared a video of himself speed-rapping the lyrics from his song “Godzilla.” In the caption, he encourages his fans to post their videos of themselves spitting the “Godzilla” lyrics faster than he can. “'Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em' @trillervids #GodzillaChallenge is on,” he writes. “Who can spit it? Reposting + got prizes for my favorites.”

If you have lyrical skills, you can post your videos at various social-video networking apps like Triller, Tik-Tok and Instagram.

So far, hundreds of fans have taken up on Em’s challenge and are posting clips spitting the lyrics in front of their computers or in unique locations like a boxing gym or a football field. There are also women who have submitted vids of themselves obliterating Eminem's verses. And one guy rapped his verses with a blindfold on, which means he had to memorize Em's lyrics to pull it off.

Interestingly, Eminem dedicated Music to Be Murdered By to the late MC Juice Wrld who is known for his ferocious freestyle abilities. Juice appears on the song "Godzilla," which has become a fan-favorite track. In the liner notes of the physical copies of Em's project, there's a section where he dedicates the LP to Juice Wrld and CeeAaqil Allah Barnes who is believed to be Em's late bodyguard.

Check out videos of people performing the #GodzillaChallenge below.