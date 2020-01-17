Eminem Music to Be Murdered By Album: 20 of the Best Lyrics

In hip-hop's history, Eminem's spot is solidified. Turning himself from the lyrically sharp kid from Detroit with a troubled past to one of the most skilled MCs ever, Em is still active in the genre, popping up and dropping music whenever he sees fit. Today (Jan. 17) is one of those days, as no one saw the surprise release of his latest album, Music to Be Murdered By, coming. Well, besides 50 Cent.

Eminem is now 11 albums deep with a discography that displays both his mindset at the time and his awareness of his growing legend. Music to Be Murdered By is the follow up to his 2018 album, Kamikaze, which made waves for not only being a new album from Em, but a stage where he lobbed disses at a variety of naysayers. This album still has some name-drops but also has more of a vibe of peace with his old beefs.

But don't let Eminem moving on from past issues with other rappers serve as a sign of less lyricism; he's still focused on bars. He's also got some old friends in tow, along with some newer rappers: Royce 5'9", Joell Ortiz, the late Juice Wrld, Don Toliver, Young M.A and many more. The album is a 20-track ride of Em's thoughts and feelings, with some vulnerability mixed in for good measure.

With all of the layered lyrics on here, XXL decided to pick out some standout bars from Em's latest album. Check them out below.