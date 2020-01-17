Eminem Music to Be Murdered By Album: 20 of the Best Lyrics
In hip-hop's history, Eminem's spot is solidified. Turning himself from the lyrically sharp kid from Detroit with a troubled past to one of the most skilled MCs ever, Em is still active in the genre, popping up and dropping music whenever he sees fit. Today (Jan. 17) is one of those days, as no one saw the surprise release of his latest album, Music to Be Murdered By, coming. Well, besides 50 Cent.
Eminem is now 11 albums deep with a discography that displays both his mindset at the time and his awareness of his growing legend. Music to Be Murdered By is the follow up to his 2018 album, Kamikaze, which made waves for not only being a new album from Em, but a stage where he lobbed disses at a variety of naysayers. This album still has some name-drops but also has more of a vibe of peace with his old beefs.
But don't let Eminem moving on from past issues with other rappers serve as a sign of less lyricism; he's still focused on bars. He's also got some old friends in tow, along with some newer rappers: Royce 5'9", Joell Ortiz, the late Juice Wrld, Don Toliver, Young M.A and many more. The album is a 20-track ride of Em's thoughts and feelings, with some vulnerability mixed in for good measure.
With all of the layered lyrics on here, XXL decided to pick out some standout bars from Em's latest album. Check them out below.
"Premonition (Intro)Eminem
"Only way that you're ahead of me's alphabetically/’Cause if you diss me I'm coming after you like the letter V/Killing everything, play this tune, it's your eulogy/It's your funeral, prepare to die"—Eminem
"Unaccomodating"Eminem featuring Young M.A
"But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is/I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I'm God and the Lord forgives, even the devil worshippers"—Eminem
"You Gon' Learn"Eminem featuring White Gold and Royce Da 5'9
"I get to flippin' the mic' as a murder weapon/I'm poppin' an extra clip, then cock and shoot, then I'm poppin'/Do not let me catch you slippin'/I will pop up and I'll take a spot from you/I'll get to doing what a leaky faucet do/But I ain't talkin' drip when I say that I'll get the drop on you"—Eminem
"Those Kinda Nights"Eminem featuring Ed Sheeran
"Say peace to McVay and me and this chick take off like a sick day/Drivin' around, I said, 'Let's pull over,' she said, 'No problemo'/Windows are dark tint, roll up the car windows/Monte Carlo in park, bumpin' Bizarre's demo/Gettin' head in the bucket, Marshmello"—Eminem
"In Too Deep"Eminem
"Crying face emoji, you say this is me without you/Worth sneaking out to me, the cheap hotel rooms or/Sex in the car, then I'll text you tomorrow/Do I question it? Nah, no objection at all"—Eminem
"Godzilla"Eminem featuring Juice Wrld
"How can I have all these fans and perspire?/Like a liar's pants, I'm on fire/And I got no plans to retire and I'm still the man you admire/These chicks are spazzin' out, I only get more handsome and flyer/I got ’em passin' out like what you do when you hand someone flyers"—Eminem
"Darkness"Eminem
"Fuck the Colt 45, I'ma need somethin' stronger/If I pop any caps, it better be off of vodka/Round after round after round, I'm gettin' loaded/That's a lot of shots, huh?"—Eminem
"Leaving Heaven"Eminem featuring Skylar Grey
"I told the woke me to go to sleep/But still, they keep on provoking me/They're hoping to see me completely broken emotionally/But how in the fuck am I not supposed to be woke/When these fuckers just keep poking me? Now"—Eminem
"Yah Yah"Eminem featuring Royce 5'9'’, Black Thought, Q-Tip and dEnAun
"Makin' plaques outta they head like dead venison/Used to beat the battle to neck with damn militants/Spillin' over fabulous jams my man Dilla sent/Rap speak for me, I am the ventriloquist"—Black Thought
"Stepdad"Eminem
"His noodle went splat, he fell right at the foot of my bed/I'm a little bit scared but my anger's overtooken the fear/I threw down the bat and just started whoopin' his ass/Beat him with my bare hands, the big bad wolf ain't so bad"—Eminem
"Marsh"Eminem
"I got your bitch with her butt out/I'm hittin' a lick and she stickin' her tongue out/You got no hitters, you might be pitchin' a shut out/She ’bout to give up the dug out/I should just live in a nut house"—Eminem
"Marsh"Eminem
"I could keep beefing/Fuck is the point?/I could make it really difficult for mutherfuckers to come to Detroit/If you're still looking for smoke, I already gave you an L/I'd rather just see you in hell but I should get Puff on the joint"—Eminem
"Never Love Again"Eminem
"I shake in convulsions, separation anxiety ’cause we may be the closest/Yeah, baby we hopeless, don't we make an atrocious/Combination? We know, it's like playin' with explosives/Quite dangerous though, but my brain's in hypnosis"—Eminem
"Little Engine"Eminem
"Icicle veins, mics will get slain/Life it will strangle you with bicycle chain/You're gonna have to come identify the remains"—Eminem
"Lock It Up"Eminem featuring Anderson .Paak
"But still as explosive with, just load the clip/Two pistols on hip, both are gripped/I hold them at shoulder width/Took a stab in the dark and broke the tip"—Eminem
"Farewell"Eminem
"We're not pretending to be, don't cost a penny to be with me/Time we're spending is free, we could be broke as a joke/Won't make a difference to me, don't have to give me a thing/Could've been a 50 cent ring from out of a vending machine/Love unconditionally, there's no other fish in the sea/Guess I'm a prisoner, see, addiction is a disease"—Eminem
"No Regrets"Eminem featuring Don Toliver
"Yeah, they miss the old me/I think they want me to OD on codeine/They want my life in turmoil like in ’03/They want front row seats, I give 'em nosebleeds"—Eminem
"No Regrets"Eminem featuring Don Toliver
"Misplacin' my anger enough to give Earl and Tyler, The Creator the brunt/Shoulda never made a response to the disdain for the fake ones/Them traitorous punks, ’cause snakes are just cunts/They can get fucked with 800 mutherfuckin' vibrators at once"—Eminem
"I Will"Eminem featuring Joell Ortiz, Royce 5'9'’ and KXNG Crooked
"Elite beat boxer minus the raps/Rollin' with at least three choppers, Ryan is that/I literally keep three shottas/I'm lyrically James Todd, Tariq Trotter minus the cap"—Royce 5'9"
"I Will"Eminem featuring Joell Ortiz, Royce 5'9'’ and KXNG Crooked
"Now this will probably be the most illest shit that I've ever said/God bless the dead and let Biggie possess the pencil lead/They called me a sped and said that I had a messed up head/’Cause I said mutherfuck school and instead went to special ed"—Eminem