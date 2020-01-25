Eminem Dedicates Music to Be Murdered By Album to Juice Wrld

Eminem did more than just put Juice Wrld on his new album, Music to Be Murdered By. He also dedicated the LP to the late MC.

Physical copies of Shady's new LP feature liner notes with additional information. On Saturday (Jan. 25), images of the CDs started surfacing online that signify the album is dedicated to Juice and CeeAaqil Allah Barnes who is believed to be Em's late bodyguard.

Juice Wrld appears on the song "Godzilla" off the surprise new album, which is a fan-favorite track. The Chicago rapper provides the chorus on the D.A. Doman and Em-produced cut.

Shady has faced criticism over the new album including blow back over a lyric making light of the 2017 Ariana Grande concert bombing. He has since responded to the critiques with a statement.

"Gentle listener, In today’s wonderful world murder has become so commonplace that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it," Eminem said. "I thought why not make a sport if it, and murder over beats? So before you jump the gun, please allow me to explain. This album was not made for the squeamish. If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us."

He continued, "So you see, murder in this instance isn’t always literal, nor pleasant. These bars are only meant for the sharpest of knives in the drawers. For the victims of this album, may you rest peacefully. For the rest of you, please listen more closely next time. Goodnight! With deepest sympathy, Eminem."

Music to Be Murdered By is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart next week.